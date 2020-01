HUNTSVILLE, ON-Huntsville OPP is investigating three break and enters.

On Friday the OPP was called out to a home on Muskoka Rd. 117 in the Lake of Bays Township about unknown suspects who entered and vandalized a number of buildings on the property.

The investigation is ongoing but if you have any information call the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.