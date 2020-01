PERRY TOWNSHIP, ON-A Huntsville OPP officer faces charges of impaired driving.

On Monday the Almaguin Highlands OPP stopped a vehicle on Novar Road.

The driver failed a roadside test and was taken to the Huntsville Detachment for more testing.

The 50-year old faces an impaired charge and has a court date at the end of February.

He is serving his 15th year as an officer with the Huntsville OPP.