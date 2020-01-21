GRAVENHURST, ON-Hydro One customers in the Gravenhurst area will have their power cut for maintenance.

This Thursday starting at 9:30 a.m., Hydro One will be replacing a hydro pole that will be leaving about 825 customers in Gravenhurst, Morrison and Draper Townships without power until 12:30 p.m.

Hydro One reminds its customers to stay clear of downed power lines or equipment and never assume they are safe to approach.