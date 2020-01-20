An investigation is underway after the body of a North Perth man was found in Huntsville.

Huntsville OPP was called on Sunday to help find a missing 45-year-old man in the area.

Firefighters from Huntsville and OPP specialty units helped in the search and the man’s body was discovered around 11:40 Monday morning in a rural area.

He has been identified as Casey Bast.

A post mortem has been ordered by the coroner and investigators are continuing the investigation under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner.

