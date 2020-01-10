(There are a few places to get water in Haliburton County. (Photo by rawpixel.com from Pexels)

HUNTSVILLE, ON-The District of Muskoka is temporarily shutting down water to deal with infrastructure installation.

The district said that it delivered notices on January 8th to about 400 homes that will be affected.

Between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. today homes on Braeside Crescent, Brookside Crossing, Cemetery Lane, Chaffey Township Rd., Earls Rd., Hibberd Lane, Hibberd Rd., Homestead Lane, Millwood Court, Prestwick Drive, Selkirk Drive, Spalding Crescent, Woodstream Drive, and Muskoka Rd. 3 North will have their water shut off.

During the shutdown, the district recommends that you turn off your hot water tank valve or the breaker switch to your electric hot water tank.

The work may also move around rust sitting in the existing water main which could change the colour of your water and laundry.

If you have any questions or concerns you can contact the District of Muskoka at 705-645-6764 or publicworks@muskoka.on.ca.