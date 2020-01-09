Close up of a car's tires on a snowy road(Vista Radio Stock Image).

MUSKOKA, ON-Environment Canada says the Muskoka area can expect to see freezing rain this weekend.

The freezing rain, ice pellets or snow will start Saturday afternoon and come to an end the next morning.

Ice buildup is likely for the areas that receive mostly freezing rain.

Environment Canada said it is uncertain where the freezing rain, snowfall and ice pellets will hit but warnings may be put out closer to the weekend.

Travel is expected to be dicey throughout Southern Ontario on Saturday and Sunday.