BRACEBRIDGE, ON-The OPP is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of using a stolen credit card on Christmas Day.

Bracebridge OPP says it happened at the Source in Gravenhurst.

While both suspects have been identified as minors, Media Officer at the Bracebridge OPP Samantha Bigley said they are interested in identifying the person in the Adidas sweatshirt pictured above.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.