BALA, ON-The vehicle fire on HWY 169 at East Black Lake has been put out.

On December 30th at about 6:36 p.m., The Muskoka Lakes Fire Department and Bracebridge OPP responded to a call about a vehicle fire.

There was a collision between two vehicles both travelling East on HWY 169 and when the brakes locked on the rear car, the collision resulted in the vehicle being set on fire. No one was injured but the leading car left the scene before emergency services arrived.

At 8:22 p.m. the same day, the fire department announced via Twitter that the vehicle fire was put out and the highway has since reopened.