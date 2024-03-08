Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is looking into how much a proposal by South Muskoka physicians for the organization’s hospital redevelopment plan may cost.

The “Care Close to Home” proposal was released last month and was co-signed by 47 physicians and Gravenhurst’s Cottage Country Family Health Team.

In MAHC’s weekly update on their redevelopment project, officials say their consultants are costing the model while senior staff are “assessing the operational sustainability” of what was proposed.

Officials say multiple meetings are scheduled in the coming weeks, including with physicians at the end of March. They say MAHC’s review of the proposal will be discussed.

- Advertisement -

Also, officials say to expect more details on the next round of community engagement sessions to be explained by the end of this month.

The news of more meetings in the coming weeks materialized after MAHC hosted multiple meetings in the past couple of weeks, including with the Muskoka and Area Ontario Health Team.

Cheryl Harrison, president and chief executive officer for MAHC, says she’s pleased to have more “meaningful and productive conversations.”

“We’ve received valuable insight and input and it’s given us a chance to answer questions, alleviate concerns, and continue to refine and clarify details about the proposed model,” she says.

This all comes as they look to submit a final proposed model by the end of 2024, which officials say would keep them on schedule to begin construction in 2029.

Harrison said last month it would be “quite some time” before a model for its redevelopment project is approved.