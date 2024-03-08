Hospice Huntsville is tying the laces on its springtime fundraisers.

The organization has kicked off the annual Purple Boot Campaign, which leads up to the 15th Hike for Hospice in the spring.

“You’ll see bright purple boots throughout Huntsville, Lake of Bays, and the Almaguin Highlands,” says the organization’s Melissa Polischuk. “So if you see one in the community, please feel free to drop in some change. You can also donate online with a QR code. And 100 per cent of the Purple Boot Campaign will go towards our $50,000 goal for the Hike for Hospice.”

To line up with International Women’s Day on Friday, she says the organization is also selling 200 bunches of purple tulips donated by Lake of Bays Garden Centre. Those can be purchased from the centre in Dwight or at Christmas Tyme in Huntsville through the weekend.

- Advertisement -

The Hike itself happens May 5, with a 1-kilometre or 5-kilometre walk to and from River Mill Park. “It’s a really lovely opportunity for people to remember their loved ones and celebrate their life,” says Polischuk. “It’s not only a way that we can raise much-needed funds for Hospice Huntsville, but a great way to raise awareness for hospice and palliative care services throughout our community.”

Polischuk notes that Hospice Huntsville is not fully funded by the government, and needs to raise at least $1,800 a day to keep its programs running.

“The main reason why we have these signature events is to raise the funds that we need for the organization,” says Polischuk. “Because without the signature events and the support of the community, it would certainly make a huge difference in our operating budget.”

For more information on any of these fundraisers, or how to sign up or donate, visit Hospice Huntsville’s website.