Crews are starting “urgent road maintenance” on several roads in Huntsville.

That from town officials, who say the work will start 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 8 and run until 9:00 p.m. the following Friday, March 15.

The following roads will be limited to local traffic only, with signs posted to inform commuters:

Williamsport Rd.

Bowyer Rd.

Ripple Lane

Fish Lake

Proudfoot from Old Muskoka to Domtar

North Lancelot

South Lancelot

Stephenson Rd. 7 and 8 from HWY 11 to Old Muskoka

Stephenson Rd. 2 West from Muskoka Rd 4 to Lone Pine

The town says warmer temperatures are to blame, and the Operations department is monitoring area roads to repair them “as quickly as possible.”