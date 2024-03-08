Subscribe to Local News
Urgent maintenance starts Friday on several Huntsville roads 
News

Urgent maintenance starts Friday on several Huntsville roads 

By Martin Halek
(Photo supplied by Pixabay)

Crews are starting “urgent road maintenance” on several roads in Huntsville. 

That from town officials, who say the work will start 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 8 and run until 9:00 p.m. the following Friday, March 15.  

The following roads will be limited to local traffic only, with signs posted to inform commuters: 

  • Williamsport Rd. 
  • Bowyer Rd. 
  • Ripple Lane 
  • Fish Lake 
  • Proudfoot from Old Muskoka to Domtar 
  • North Lancelot  
  • South Lancelot 
  • Stephenson Rd. 7 and 8 from HWY 11 to Old Muskoka 
  • Stephenson Rd. 2 West from Muskoka Rd 4 to Lone Pine 

The town says warmer temperatures are to blame, and the Operations department is monitoring area roads to repair them “as quickly as possible.” 

