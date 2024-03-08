Crews are starting “urgent road maintenance” on several roads in Huntsville.
That from town officials, who say the work will start 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 8 and run until 9:00 p.m. the following Friday, March 15.
The following roads will be limited to local traffic only, with signs posted to inform commuters:
- Williamsport Rd.
- Bowyer Rd.
- Ripple Lane
- Fish Lake
- Proudfoot from Old Muskoka to Domtar
- North Lancelot
- South Lancelot
- Stephenson Rd. 7 and 8 from HWY 11 to Old Muskoka
- Stephenson Rd. 2 West from Muskoka Rd 4 to Lone Pine
The town says warmer temperatures are to blame, and the Operations department is monitoring area roads to repair them “as quickly as possible.”