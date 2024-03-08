Isla-Maria Corbeil’s song “Attention Seeking” is number one on the aBreak 58 playlist.

“Hitting number one on the aBreak58 is going to make a huge impact on my career and my self-confidence going forward,” says Corbeil. “ I am so honoured to have had the audience support and I’m going to work hard to live up to the opportunity you have all seen in my song.”

She explains the song is about what it’s like being a teenage girl.

“It touches on pressures of constantly vying for social status through judgement and gossip and really betrayal between people and it’s so incredibly meaningful to me that so many people are listening to this and connecting with this,” adds Corbeil in a video on aBreak’s website.

aBreak Music is based in the United States and releases its playlist every two weeks featuring the top 58 songs uploaded by independent artists from around the world.

The 16-year-old from Bracebridge recently won Huntsville’s Got Talent.

Speaking to the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom after winning the competition, Corbeil said it was her second time competing, adding how much more confident she felt.

She was given $1,000 for winning the competition.

Corbeil sang “Bodee,” another original song, in the finals. She explains it’s about how damaging it can be to compare yourself to others, even those whom you consider friends.

“Your support is everything to us,” says Corbeil about those who support independent artists.