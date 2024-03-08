It’s another gut punch for snowmobilers: the bridge mat in Port Carling is being removed months ahead of schedule.

The Muskoka Lakes Snowtrails Association (MLSTA) is calling for volunteers to help remove the temporary bridge that helps sledders get across part of the Indian River.

“I can’t believe I am saying this but we have been asked to remove the mats and railings from the floating bridge so that the [Township of Muskoka Lakes] can open up the waterway as soon as the ice is gone,” write MLSTA officials on Facebook.

They add this is usually done in late April.

The multi-hour job is being done on March 16 at 9 a.m. at 17 Stephen Rd. with officials hoping plenty of volunteers show up to speed the work up.

The Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs’ trail guide shows less than 1,000 km of trails open.

Steve Brooks, director with the Muskoka Sno-Bombers in Bracebridge, spoke with the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom last week and called the season “frustrating.”