Expect higher water levels this week as the spring thaw comes in a month early.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has issued a water safety bulletin for the Black, Burnt, Gull, Magnetawan, and Muskoka River watersheds.

Officials say water runoff to the region’s lakes and rivers could flood low-lying areas to varying degrees. They add fast-melting ice and snow means frozen water bodies and the slippery areas around them are not safe to walk on.

The ministry also advises “extreme caution” when using forest access roads, as they’re prone to washouts making them impassible. Residents are reminded to secure any vulnerable property in flood-prone areas.