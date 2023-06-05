Bracebridge OPP is investigating an early-morning break and enter in Gravenhurst.

Police officials say officers were called to the Albion building on Muskoka Road North on June 2 by a worker. According to officials, a suspect broke into one of the stores around 5:30 a.m., making off with cash and jewelry.

He is described as white, wearing a black hoodie, white t-shirt, dark pants, white gloves, and a black ball cap with a design.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.