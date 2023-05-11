“It’s a tragic loss of one of our officers who yet again has been murdered, simply, selflessly serving his community.”

That’s from OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique speaking about the death of Sergeant Eric Mueller who he says was ambushed along with two other officers in Bourget early Thursday morning.

Sergeant Mueller was 42-years-old and was a 21-year veteran of the service.

He is being described by his colleagues as a coach, mentor, and “the glue that kept his shift together.”

Just after two Thursday morning the three officers responded to a call of gunshots.

When they arrived, they were shot by the suspect.

All three were taken to an Ottawa hospital where Sergeant Mueller succumbed to his injuries.

One officer remains in serious but stable condition and the other has been treated for his injuries and is recovering at home.

A 39-year-old has been arrested but few details have been released as police say they are still in the midst of their investigation.

Five Ontario officers have been killed in the line of duty since September and 10 countrywide.

***With files from Wendy Gray