The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has extended the flood warning for our region.

Officials say river flows remain near or above flood thresholds in the South Branch Muskoka River from Lake of Bays to Bracebridge, the Bala Reach, Moon River, French River, and Lower Pickerel River.

Meanwhile, water levels have come down to normal springtime highs in the Black, Burnt, Magnetawan River and North Branch Muskoka River Watersheds.

The ministry advises securing your property if you live in a flood-prone area, and keeping a close eye on children and pets.