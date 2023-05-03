The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HFA) is taking artist applications for the first annual En Plein Air Art Market.

The organization is looking for up to 20 local artists to display their work for sale on June 24, in mediums such as paintings, jewelry, ceramics, and fashion.

“We’re thrilled to bring this new event to Huntsville’s Downtown,” says Dan Watson, the HFA’s Executive Director. “It offers opportunities for local artists to sell their work, brings more visitors to downtown Huntsville and raises funds that will help young artists to develop their talents.”

Successful applicants get a space in River Mill Park, on-site support, and will be promoted leading up to the event. The deadline for applications is May 18 at 5:00 p.m. at the HFA’s website and a $100 deposit is needed, half of which will be refunded the day of.

The En Plein Air painting event runs alongside the market, with participants painting in the open air. Those works will be auctioned off at the end of the day to fund the Kareen Burn Visual Arts Scholarship, which supports a local student studying visual arts at a post-secondary level.