The OPP is warning a deadly substance is being mailed to more than a dozen communities across Ontario.

Police say the packages contain sodium nitrite and may have been sent to people at risk of self-harm.

The substance is used to preserve meat but when consumed in large doses it can reduce oxygen levels, impair breathing and cause death.

The OPP says the packages are labelled as coming from Imtime Cuisine, AmbuCA, Academic /ACademic, Escape Mode/escMode or ICemac.

Peel Regional Police laid two counts of counselling or aiding suicide against an Ontario man suspected of marketing and distributing sodium nitrite.

The OPP asks that anyone that receives an unexpected package from one of these businesses to call police.