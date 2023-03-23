Listen Live
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsNorth Bay police arrest Huntsville man for assault
FeaturedNews

North Bay police arrest Huntsville man for assault

By Martin Halek
(Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd. staff)

A 22-year-old Huntsville man is facing multiple assault charges after being arrested in North Bay.

The North Bay Police Service (NBPS) says on March 20, the man assaulted a victim in their own home with a set of brass knuckles. Officials say they then found and arrested the suspect at a home in the city.

The accused is facing charges for assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of a prohibited device. According to police, the accused and victim knew each other.

The man was held pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News