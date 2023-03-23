A 22-year-old Huntsville man is facing multiple assault charges after being arrested in North Bay.

The North Bay Police Service (NBPS) says on March 20, the man assaulted a victim in their own home with a set of brass knuckles. Officials say they then found and arrested the suspect at a home in the city.

The accused is facing charges for assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of a prohibited device. According to police, the accused and victim knew each other.

The man was held pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.