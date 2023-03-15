Aging hospital equipment is one step closer to being replaced, thanks in part to antique farm equipment.

The Muskoka Pioneer Power Association (MPPA) has given $1,000 to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation (SMHF). According to the MPPA, funds were raised through both the Bracebridge Fall Fair and the Muskoka Pioneer Power Show, which showcases heritage farm and forest equipment.

The money will go towards new medical equipment at the Bracebridge Hospital. SMHF Executive Director Leah Walker says it goes a long way towards keeping the hospital properly equipped.

“We are so grateful for the support from this group.” says Walker. “Antique farm equipment is one thing, antique hospital equipment is another. We rely on our community to ensure we have the most up to date tools and technology to care for our patients and Muskoka Pioneer Power Association is a long standing partner.”