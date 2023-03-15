The current playground at Bracebridge Public School is beginning to show its age, according to Alyson Copeland, so she and the rest of parent council are looking to fundraise to install a new inclusive structure.

“Our goal is to bring in an inclusive playground for all children,” she explains. “It’s not just for the school. It’s for the community.”

A free skating day is being held at the Bracebridge Memorial Arena on March 26 from 3 to 4 p.m. During that, Copeland says there will be a silent auction with every dollar raised during it going to support the new playground.

She adds that if someone was only interested in donating, they can do that by emailing [email protected] gmail.com.

She adds that the idea has been talked about for a few years, but with multiple new members to the parent council this year Copeland says, “we’re ready to make the jump.”

Later this month, Copeland says two companies will visit the school to brainstorm ideas. One of the companies will be ABC Recreation Ltd., which worked with the Town of Bracebridge on the redesigned Kirby’s Beach Park. Through discussions parent council has already had, Copeland says the playground will not have as many stairs and will feature things that make it easier for everyone to get around like ramps.

“Nobody will be left out,” she says. “Everybody will have a chance to play.”