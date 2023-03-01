Without more donations, Crime Stoppers Simcoe-Dufferin-Muskoka (CSSDM) is at risk of closing.

Tom Young, vice president on the board of directors, says the COVID-19 pandemic caused all but one member of the committee in Muskoka to leave and in the other regions CSSDM services, committees are just as empty.

Without more donations, Young says they won’t be able to give rewards to those who call in tips or keep Angie Shiner, the organization’s Office Manager. Without her, Young says they won’t be able to operate their office in Orillia.

“Without a committee, we can’t fundraise,” he explains. Young adds members will go to events on top of fundraising to explain what it is Crime Stoppers does. “We are not part of the Ontario or federal governments. We are private,” he says.

- Advertisement -

While not part of the provincial police, Young says the OPP does provide and pay for Leslie Woodley, who serves as a liaison between the two. Other than that, he says they get infrequent donations from police. “But not every police force has the ability to do that,” he adds.

Young says they have an annual delegation with the District of Muskoka who he says has been good in donating but, like the OPP and city police services, are on a budget. “We don’t want to push too hard,” he says.

Woodley explains the goal of Crime Stoppers is to provide “safe, secure, and anonymous reporting.”

In 2022, Woodley says CSSDM received 1,596 tips in 2022 which resulted in 1,428 follow-ups by police, 99 arrests and 226 charges laid. On top of that, five stolen cars were recovered, 27 weapons were seized along with $350,000 worth of drugs and $90,000 in cash.

In total, $9,150 in cash rewards were given to people who called in tips.

Woodley explains Crime Stoppers needs to be an arms-length organization so they can’t be funded by the provincial police or the city police services. However, she says the provincial police are committed to continuing to provide an officer for the program.

Committee members meet once a month, Young explains. During the hour-long meetings, fundraising ideas are discussed and events they could attend are brought up. “The more bodies we get on the committee, the less commitment needed,” he says.

Young asks anyone interested in donating or getting involved with Crime Stoppers to call 705-641-0748.