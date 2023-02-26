Listen Live
FeaturedNews

Man left with “severe head trauma” after snowmobile crash in Lake of Bays

By Mathew Reisler
A snowmobile trail in Lake of Bays was closed Saturday after a "serious" snowmobile crash, according to police (Photo supplied by: OPP)

A 43-year-old man from Burlington was taken to hospital with “serious injuries,” according to Gosia Puzio with the Central Region OPP, after a snowmobile crash in Lake of Bays.

It happened Saturday, Feb. 25 around 2:45 p.m. on Trail D102B near Muskoka Rd. 117.

According to a tweet from the provincial police, the man suffered “severe head trauma” because of the crash. He was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma hospital.

Puzio asks anyone with information about what may have happened to reach out to the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

