A 32-year-old man has died after a crash on Hwy. 11, just south of Madill Church Rd.

Provincial Constable Dana Morris says the single-vehicle crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Feb. 22. The man was the only person in the vehicle and the only person injured.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Morris says he was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital.

Hwy. 11 S. was closed between Madill Church Rd. and Stephenson Rd. 12 for three-and-a-half hours while officers investigated.

Morris asks anyone who may have witnessed the crash to reach out to the Huntsville OPP detachment.