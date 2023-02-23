Listen Live
FeaturedNews

One person dead after Hwy. 11 crash

By Mathew Reisler
Richard Coffin
Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd.

A 32-year-old man has died after a crash on Hwy. 11, just south of Madill Church Rd.

Provincial Constable Dana Morris says the single-vehicle crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Feb. 22. The man was the only person in the vehicle and the only person injured. 

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Morris says he was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital. 

Hwy. 11 S. was closed between Madill Church Rd. and Stephenson Rd. 12 for three-and-a-half hours while officers investigated. 

Morris asks anyone who may have witnessed the crash to reach out to the Huntsville OPP detachment. 

