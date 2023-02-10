Huntsville will hire security for the Canada Summit Centre.

After a roughly hour-long closed session discussion last week, the town’s General Committee voted unanimously to hire a security guard, earmarking up to $72,000 from Huntsville’s Human Capital Reserve Fund.

Simone Babineau, Director of Community Services, says while she cannot give too many specifics, the town has been dealing with “ongoing vandalism issues of town-owned facilities” at the Summit Centre.

According to the resolution, the security guard will be contracted “as needed” for the rest of the year, and staff will report back to committee on future enforcement needs in the summer.

“It is a contract for security and therefore staff can work with the security contract or to flex the scheduling as per the Town’s need,” says Babineau.