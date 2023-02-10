The Muskoka Men of Song’s Sean Kelly Bursary program is getting a boost this year after their successful Christmas concert.

Frances Balodis, director, says the concert was held on Nov. 26 and sold out at Bracebridge’s Rene M. Caisse Theatre. “Of course, that brings in money,” she says.

The successful concert has a trickle-down effect, according to Balodis, who says the bursary program will be expanded this year.

“The bursary program was created to assist music students of qualified instructors across Muskoka in achieving their musical goals by providing financial assistance where needed to help the students to achieve their goals in musical education,” explains Kenneth Veitch, chairman of the bursary committee.

According to the Muskoka Men of Song’s website, applicants must be 18 years or older, live in Muskoka, be experiencing financial limitations and/or accessibility to instruction, and have had at least two years of study in formal music instruction with a qualified instructor. The money must be used to “assist in obtaining instruction beyond that available in school courses,” it says on the website.

He estimates the program’s budget will be around $5,000 this year, which is a couple of thousand dollars more than what they usually have. However, Veitch points out that how much applicants get will depend on how many people apply.

Veitch says anyone interested in applying can through the Muskoka Men of Song’s website or by calling him at 705-645-5396.