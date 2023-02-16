The Bracebridge Soccer Club has been given the thumbs up to keep playing at Randy Gostick Park for at least the next five years.

The town’s General Committee agreed to sign a five-year agreement with the soccer club to use the soccer field and clubhouse at the park. The club has been using the park since 2004.

The idea was approved by council on Feb. 15.

The field, located at 51 Sellens Dr., has four outdoor soccer pitches on just over 40 hectares of land. It’s named after the late Randy Gostick. On the town’s website, it says he was an important part of the Bracebridge Soccer Club. The field was named after him in July 2015.

In his report to committee, Jerad Henderson, manager of recreation programs and services, says the soccer club has been a “steward” of the park for many years, including investing close to $32,000 and putting in a lot of volunteer hours to help with park upkeep.

It will cost the club $2,100 in 2023 to continue using the field. The cost will go up between two and five percent every subsequent year. The money will be used by the town to work on improvements for the park.

It was noted in Henderson’s report that maintenance costs for the park were $57,433 for 2022. He adds that the club has pledged to contribute just over $15,000 in 2023 to help with upkeep.

“It’s a valued relationship,” Mayor Rick Maloney said during the Feb. 7 General Committee meeting. He added that over the years there have been “lots of positives” stemming from the agreement the town has with the club. He thanked the volunteers for the many years of hard work they have put into keeping the park in good shape, which was echoed by the rest of council.