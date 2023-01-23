Don MacKay will serve another three years as the board chair for the Muskoka Airport.

District of Muskoka council gave their approval for MacKay to continue as board chair until Jan. 15, 2026, and also gave a thumbs up for David Legge to remain as a director on the board for the same time period.

The terms for MacKay and Legge were due to expire on Jan. 15. They are two members of the seven-person airport board.

In a report to council on Jan. 16, Len O’Connor, chief executive officer of the airport, and Julie Stevens, chief administrative officer for the district, write both “expressed their keen interest in being reappointed.”

In Nov. 2022, MacKay reviewed the performance of the six directors on the board and said he believed the “mix of skills, experience, and knowledge of the current board remains appropriate for the current and near-term development needs of the Muskoka Airport.”

Also that month, the board reviewed MacKay’s performance and reported they believe he has done an “excellent job” and is the right person to lead the airport forward.