Driver losing control results in drug charges
News

Driver losing control results in drug charges

By Martin Halek
Richard Coffin
Photo credit: Vista Radio Ltd.

A Gravenhurst woman is facing drug charges after losing control of her vehicle in front of an officer.

Bracebridge OPP says an officer was patrolling Hwy 11 in Gravenhurst around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, when the woman lost control of her car and came to a rest in front of him.

While helping the driver, police say the officer noticed the woman had an outstanding warrant, arrested her, and seized drugs from the vehicle.

The 40-year-old is facing charges for possession of methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as driving under suspension. She’ll be in court in February.

