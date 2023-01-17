Robinson’s General Store in Dorset remains closed.

A sign was posted on the store’s front door early this month reading “temporarily closed until further notice,” and employees were told not to return to work.

Reports say store owners ran into financial troubles, largely because of inflation.

Many residents have taken to social media expressing sadness that the vital business is shuttered, and wishing for a swift reopening.

Robinson’s has been open since 1921, and sold to new owners outside the family in early 2021.