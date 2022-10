The closure between Hwy. 11 and Stephenson Road 4 in Port Sydney will continue until the end of the month.

A notice from the Town of Huntsville says the intersection will reopen for one day on Oct. 11, before closing until Oct. 31.

The Ministry of Transportation blocked access in August for infrastructure improvements at the junction.

Traffic will be detoured around the closure via Old Muskoka Road and Hwy. 141.