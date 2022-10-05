On Saturday, 200 to 300 vehicles “descended” on the parking lot of the Canadian Tire in Bracebridge and Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says 32 tickets were issued.

As well, three vehicles were impounded, according to police officials.

Bigley says police haven’t learned yet what the reason behind the rally was.

“There’s no intent to interfere with people gathering provided it’s in a lawful way and its safe,” says Bigley. She added that they had gathered on private property. “That creates another situation where now we have business owners that are annoyed and upset because their property is being used in that manner,” she says.

- Advertisement -

Bigley explains the charges were mostly issued for liquor and stunt driving-related offences.

She says that many stayed after the police left, but says there were no further disturbances. “I get the impression that people felt entitled to be there,” says Bigley.

“We didn’t have much heads up it was going to happen, although it looks like it was planned on social media,” she explains, adding it was a member of the public that gave them a tip about what was being planned. Bigley says police don’t know if another one is planned since rallies like this are usually planned within “certain circles” and not usually known to the public until they happen.