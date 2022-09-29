PuroClean Muskoka is sending some of its employees to the Maritimes to help clean up after Hurricane Fiona.

Eric Gonneau, owner of the Gravenhurst-based franchise, says the restoration company has offices throughout Canada and a request came in this week from head office to see if any franchises can send employees to the east coast to help with the clean-up efforts.

“We have multiple offices that are coming from Ontario and even offices as far as Alberta are considering flying out for the clean up,” Gonneau says.

While some of his employees have agreed to fly out this Sunday, Gonneau is asking anyone else that may be interested to call their office to sign up. He says the company will cover the costs associated with the trip. “It will be long hard days as we clean up from the remains of the hurricane but it will be rewarding work as we try to put people on the east coast back in their homes and back in their lives again,” he says.

Gonneau asks anyone interested to call 705-710-0606 and ask for Kathleen. He adds that steel-toed boots “and a good attitude and a smile” are the only requirements.

He says the plan is to leave Sunday and hopefully be on the ground in Nova Scotia by Monday. Gonneau expects to stay in the Maritimes for two to three weeks. “To rebuild all of these structures and roadways, it’s going to be months if not a year-long project for them in the Maritimes,” he explains. “I just think it’s important for us to get down there at the start to try and do what we can in the emergency situation they’re in right now.”

At its peak, CBC reports that 415,000 of Nova Scotia Power’s 525,000 customers were without power as of Saturday. However, as days have gone by that number has continued to drop as clean up efforts continue. Currently, Nova Scotia Power’s website says over 70,000 customers are still without power.

“It’s incumbent upon all of us to help out others when in need and I really hope that if we ever have a situation where we have a weather event such as this that others help us out,” Gonneau says.