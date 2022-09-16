With the municipal election underway, the OPP is reminding residents that damaging or stealing election signs is a criminal offence.

It comes after the Almaguin Highlands Detachment investigated several incidents of election signs being stolen or damaged in the area.

Officials remind that damaging signs is a criminal mischief charge, while stealing signs comes with the charge of theft.

They ask anyone who sees a sign being tampered with to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.