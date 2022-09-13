Huntsville has launched a program to honour local service clubs and non-profits.

Through the Community Recognition Public Benefit Program, residents can nominate organizations or people who have gone above and beyond for their community. If approved, the nominees will go up on a wall or digital display at the Canada Summit Centre, as well as the town’s website.

“We’re really just calling on the community to highlight really well-intentioned individuals and organizations that contribute to our community,” says Huntsville Mayor Karin Terziano. “We kind of kicked it off initially with a couple of service clubs, and thought it would be good to keep it going. Just a form of recognition.”

According to Terziano, the idea started in February, when town council gave permission for the Kiwanis Club of Huntsville Muskoka to hang commemorative plaques at the Summit Centre. In May, council voted to rename the bandshell in River Mill Park after late Rotarian Ross Kirwin.

“I don’t know if all communities are like ours, but the contributions that these groups make to our community is just amazing,” says Terziano. “It’s just important to, in a way, say thank you to the groups that do so much.”

Terziano says she misses the recognition events the town would hold when she was an employee, but there’s still a chance of bringing them back.

“If I went back about 30 years when I worked in parks and recreation, we always had an annual recognition night for folks like that. We would have a dinner, and some awards, things like that,” says Terziano. “That’s kind of something that kind of fell by the wayside, and [maybe] someday something like that will be resurrected, or this is the kind of thing that will take its place.”

To nominate a person or organization, go to the Town of Huntsville’s website, or email Manager of Programs Trish Conley-Knight at trish.conley-knight@huntsville.ca.