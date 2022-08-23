Listen Live
Two road closures in Gravenhurst for rail crossing work

By Martin Halek
(Supplied by Pixabay)
Two Muskoka roads will be temporarily closed in the coming week.

Beiers Rd. will be fully closed from Aug. 24 at 6:00 a.m. to Aug. 26 at 6:00 p.m., and Southwood Rd. from Aug. 28 at 6:00 a.m. to the 30th at 10:00 p.m.. Both closures are located at their respective CN Rail crossings west of Highway 11.

The District of Muskoka says crews will fully rehabilitate the crossings, replacing rails and ties, as well as repaving the crossings.

Detours will be posted on signs at each road.

