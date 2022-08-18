- Advertisement -

Bracebridge OPP is investigating an attempted break and enter in Gravenhurst.

Police say suspects tried to enter a home on Muskoka Beach Road at Lofty Pines Drive, through a rear basement window, around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday. The noise woke up an occupant, who police say confronted the would-be burglars.

According to officials, the pair fled southbound via a light-coloured, older-model Jeep with round headlights, possibly a Jeep Liberty, parked at 335 Muskoka Beach Road.

They describe the suspects as a man in baggy grey sweatpants and a dark hoodie, and a woman in “construction-style boots” wearing black clothing, a black toque, and a black and white scarf covering her face.

Police ask homeowners in the area to check their home surveillance cameras for footage of the suspects or vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.