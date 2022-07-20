- Advertisement -

Six paramedics from the District of Muskoka were given medals by the Governor General of Canada honouring their service to the community.

The medals were handed out Tuesday at a special ceremony in Gravenhurst by Lt. Col Jean-Martin Brault from Canadian Forces Base Borden, who was representing the Governor General of Canada Mary Simon. The ceremony was supposed to happen earlier, but it was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the District of Muskoka say the Governor General’s Medal recipients have achieved 20 years of “exemplary service in emergency medical services with at least 10 of those years performing duties with potential risk.”

“I am proud that the District of Muskoka is served by such amazing paramedics, and I am very pleased to be part of this special recognition ceremony,” says District of Muskoka Chair John Klinck. “Our community is well served by such outstanding paramedics.”

Another 18 medals were given to paramedics from the County of Simcoe and the Chippewas of Rama First Nation.