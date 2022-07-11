- Advertisement -

All three of the Gravenhurst Fire Department’s stations responded to a structure fire on Muskoka Beach Rd. in Gravenhurst Saturday.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 4 in the morning and battled the blaze just after 8 AM. In a tweet, officials with the fire department estimate around $800,000 in damage was done.

Theresa Buker, who runs the Facebook page Free Stuff 4 Daily Needs, says one family consists of six people, including two boys and one girl under the age of 10 and a second family of four, including a seven-year-old boy and a girl who is just under two.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but officials say it’s not being deemed suspicious at this time. No injuries are being reported. Two dogs that lived in the homes were initially reported lost but Theresa Buker said they were later found safe “but shaken.”

Buker, who uses her Facebook page to help families when they lose their homes to a fire, is asking for the community to donate gift cards.

“We would like to empower them with some gift cards so they can go out and buy their own underwear, shoes, clothes, and essentials they need for the kids,” Buker writes in a Facebook post. She adds they’re not looking for clothing donations.

She adds in her post that they need Giant Tiger, Wal-Mart, Tim Hortons, McDonald’s, or grocery store gift cards.

The gift cards can be dropped off at 375 Muskoka Beach Rd. in Gravenhurst. Otherwise, e-transfers can be made to freestuff4dailyneeds@outlook.com. Buker says to make note that the money is for the fire victims.