- Advertisement -

Mike Peake has been affectionately called “Firefighter Mike” during his many educational visits to schools in Bracebridge, but now he has a new title.

During the Bracebridge Fire Department’s annual appreciation night, Peake was officially named as the department’s deputy fire chief. He’s served as the interim deputy fire chief since Jared Cayley, who previously held that role, left to take on the job of fire chief for the Gravenhurst Fire Department in April 2020.

“If you had asked 22 years ago if I was going to be in this position, I would have laughed at you,” Peake says, adding it’s his “honour” to take on this role.

Peake, who was given the Federal Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal during the appreciation night Wednesday, has spent his entire 22-year career with the Bracebridge department. He’s spent the past nine years as the fire prevention officer (FPO), which is where the “Firefighter Mike” nickname came.

- Advertisement -

“I’ll still be around,” Peake says.

In the short-term, he will continue on as the FPO, but says a job listing has been posted. Once his successor is found, he says he will work with them during a transition period.

“It really is a dream and I don’t know when I’m going to wake up from it, but I hope I never do,” Peake says.

Also receiving a medal for 20 years of service was Dan Carty. The Provincial Fire Services Long Service Medal for 25 years of service was given to Steve Clarke, Jim Jackson, and Bruno Leclerc.

Bracebridge’s Deputy Mayor Rick Maloney was on hand to award the Town of Bracebridge Departmental Service Award to Trevor Arbuckle, Mike Baldwin, Kyle Bartlett, Scott Kinsmen, Jesse Lockie, Chris Tellier for five years of service, Mike Holotuk, Jeremy O’Brien and Andrew Scott for 10 years, Kevin Ellis, Adam Goodale, Brad Jackson, Rose Jackson, Kevin Lambert and Steve Traves for 15, and Carty, Leclerc, Peake, Frank Mazzuca, and Ron Phillips for two decades.