Over 12,000 products were collected during the Trillium Lakelands District School Board’s (TLDSB) “Menstrual Equity Challenge.”

The challenge ran from May 10 to 27 and saw all TLDSB schools collect feminine hygiene products in their original packaging. The products will be donated to organizations in the individual school’s communities.

Huntsville’s Spruce Glen Public School collected the most products. TLDSB officials say a trophy will be displayed in the front lobby of the school. Huntsville Public School finished second while Alexandra Public School in Linsday rounded out the podium positions.

The challenge was put out to all of TLDSB’s secondary and elementary schools.

The challenge was done in collaboration with the TLDSB G7 Student Senate.

“Nearly one-quarter of people with menstrual cycles in Canada have experienced inadequate access to period products,” officials with the student senate say. “So it is with great excitement that we share that over 12,000 products were collected by the TLDSB communities and donated to women, people, and families in need.”