17 non-profits in Muskoka part of thousands receiving funding from province
MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka Norm Miller (Photo supplied by: Government of Ontario)
The latest non-profits receiving funding through the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Resilient Communities Fund have been announced.
Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norm Miller says the 17 groups in his riding receiving some of the $95.8 million in funding include:
- Almaguin Adult Learning Centre will receive $43,900
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muskoka will receive $43,200
- Camp Winston will receive $73,000
- Community Living Parry Sound will receive $142,000
- Enliven Cancer Care Muskoka will receive $63,900
- Georgian Bay Biosphere (GBB) will receive $92,500
- Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North will receive $150,000
- Hospice Muskoka will receive $150,000
- Museum on Tower Hill will receive $12,600
- Muskoka Chautauqua will receive $124,600
- Muskoka North Good Food Co-op will receive $138,600
- Ontario Recreational Canoeing and Kayaking Association will receive $112,200
- Ryde Community Co-operative Inc. will receive $90,400
- Sparrow Lake Camp will receive $49,500
- Town of Gravenhurst will receive $40,000
- Town of Parry Sound will receive $54,000
- YWCA Muskoka will receive $85,400
The money will be used to help the groups “continue to meet the needs of their communities,” according to a statement from Miller’s office.
The resilient communities fund offers grants of up to $150,000 to non-profits to cover needs like mental and physical health and wellbeing support for staff and volunteers, support to change the delivery of services, and to help renovates facilities.
In total, 1,446 organizations are receiving money through the fund.
“Non-profit organizations are at the heart of our communities, providing valuable services for those who need it most,” Miller says. “They did this important work even through the many challenges of the pandemic. With this funding, we will mitigate the impact of the pandemic on non-profits in Parry Sound-Muskoka so that they can adapt, grow, and continue to make a positive difference in peoples’ lives.”