The latest non-profits receiving funding through the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Resilient Communities Fund have been announced.

Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norm Miller says the 17 groups in his riding receiving some of the $95.8 million in funding include:

Almaguin Adult Learning Centre will receive $43,900

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muskoka will receive $43,200

Camp Winston will receive $73,000

Community Living Parry Sound will receive $142,000

Enliven Cancer Care Muskoka will receive $63,900

Georgian Bay Biosphere (GBB) will receive $92,500

Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North will receive $150,000

Hospice Muskoka will receive $150,000

Museum on Tower Hill will receive $12,600

Muskoka Chautauqua will receive $124,600

Muskoka North Good Food Co-op will receive $138,600

Ontario Recreational Canoeing and Kayaking Association will receive $112,200

Ryde Community Co-operative Inc. will receive $90,400

Sparrow Lake Camp will receive $49,500

Town of Gravenhurst will receive $40,000

Town of Parry Sound will receive $54,000

YWCA Muskoka will receive $85,400

The money will be used to help the groups “continue to meet the needs of their communities,” according to a statement from Miller’s office.

The resilient communities fund offers grants of up to $150,000 to non-profits to cover needs like mental and physical health and wellbeing support for staff and volunteers, support to change the delivery of services, and to help renovates facilities.

In total, 1,446 organizations are receiving money through the fund.

“Non-profit organizations are at the heart of our communities, providing valuable services for those who need it most,” Miller says. “They did this important work even through the many challenges of the pandemic. With this funding, we will mitigate the impact of the pandemic on non-profits in Parry Sound-Muskoka so that they can adapt, grow, and continue to make a positive difference in peoples’ lives.”