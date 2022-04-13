An additional $5,000 will be awarded through Gravenhurst’s Terence Haight Financial Assistance Committee.

$30,000 will now be distributed yearly through the committee.

The change was one of seven approved by council to the financial assistance committee. They were unanimously approved during Wednesday’s council meeting.

“Most of the items on here are general housekeepings to make more clarity of the eligibility document for our potential grantees,” said Coun. Steven Klinck, who sits on the committee.

When businessman Terence Haight passed away in 2008, he left $1 million to the Town of Gravenhurst. In 2011, it was determined through suggestions by residents that the money be used to establish a grant program.

Klinck said boosting the amount awarded by $5,000 will not negatively affect the money, noting that it continues to gain interest, which will offset the money distributed to not-for-profits.

“We’ve seen more applicants and more interesting projects come forward in the last few years,” he said. Notably, this year saw 11 organizations apply for a total of $40,926, which committee had to shave down to $25,000. “We want to give them a little bit more so we can do a little bit more coming out of COVID,” Klinck explained.

Coun. Heidi Lorenz, who also sits on the committee, thanked volunteers Laura Meikle, who is the committee chair, as well as Randy Jorgensen, and Gordie Merton for helping during the current term of council. “You’d think it’s an easy job, but it’s not,” she said.

As of 2022, Ross Jeffery, the town’s treasurer, says $151,283 has been distributed through the program.