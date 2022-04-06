A group working to make Muskoka more inclusive has outlined its first actions.

The district formed the IDEA Advisory Group (IAG) in 2020 to promote Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Anti-Racism (IDEA) in the community.

Mark Nakamura, Chair of the IAG and longtime seasonal resident, says they have two projects currently in the works. The first is a grants program for local organizations and businesses to help them develop policies and programs that foster IDEA.

“That could include the examination of the way they function in the community, and in their organizations,” says Nakamura. “Are their employment practices equitable? Are their services accessible and equitable for those groups that are marginalized in our community? That kind of initiative we would like to stimulate, because we realize that to make those things happen requires commitment [and] resources.”

According to Nakamura, terms of reference will require some work, and they’re hoping to implement the program in 2023.

The other project, set for fall or winter of 2022, is an event or series of events designed to combat hate.

Nakamura says they have not yet decided exactly what the format will be, but that it will focus on education. Topics will likely include the importance of responding to hate, how victims are affected, support mechanisms in the community, and the message that hate is not acceptable in Muskoka.

“[We need to] ensure that people know that expressions of hate and intolerance are not acceptable in Muskoka,” says Nakamura. “We have to recognize that Muskoka is changing, it’s becoming much more diverse. This is going to present challenges to our community, and the need to make it more inclusive and more equitable.”

The IAG’s strategic action plan was approved by District Council last month, with a focus on promoting those values in the community, in local businesses and organizations, and in the group itself.

“It’s a long-term process. It involves change, and it’s not something that will happen overnight,” says Nakamura. “We’re hoping to plant some seeds that will grow and make Muskoka a truly equitable, inclusive, and welcoming community, as we go into the next decade.”