The Town of Huntsville is removing the Russian flag from G8 Flag Park.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the resolution at Monday night’s town council meeting.

Deputy Mayor Nancy Alcock, who moved the motion, said the idea is not to erase history, but flying the Russian flag at the moment is “an anathema to what that park represents.”

“This is something that we are able to do, to make a statement and say ‘for as long as Russia is doing what it’s doing, it’s very difficult to respect that flag’,” said Deputy Mayor Nancy Alcock. “Therefore from my perspective, it’s a no-brainer, and I think we need to take it down.”

Several other councillors voiced their approval for the idea, with Councillor Bob Stone calling it a “small gesture to send an important message,” and Councillor Tim Withey noting Canada’s large Ukrainian population.

Councillor Jonathan Wiebe noted his own Ukrainian heritage, saying he appreciated what was being said.

“This is an opportunity for us to show some solidarity and support and compassion for people that deserve it and need it at this time,” said Councillor Jason FitzGerald.

Mayor Karin Terziano expressed that the flagpole should not be replaced with another flag, as “the history piece was the eight countries that were here” in 2010 for the G8 Summit.

According to Terziano, the flag will be removed around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, and the pole will remain empty until the motion is rescinded. The Russian was removed from the park once before in 2014, as Russia annexed Crimea, and was replaced in 2015.

The Ukrainian flag is currently being flown at Town Hall.