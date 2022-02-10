Smoke alarms and quick thinking stopped a fire in Huntsville from getting out of hand.

The Huntsville Lake of Bays (HLOB) Fire Department responded to a building fire on Concession Road 2 & 3 West shortly after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The occupants were working outside when the fire started, but were alerted by smoke alarms. They rushed into the building to put it out, but were forced to evacuate because of smoke, according to officials.

“With working smoke alarms and the occupants closing the doors as they evacuated the home, fire damage was limited to the room of origin and spared the home from heavy damage,“ says Larry Brassard, HLOB’s Interim Fire Chief.

Officials say the fire is believed to have started from a candle placed too close to flammable items, with damage estimated at $50,000. One occupant was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Mike Vadlja, HLOB’s Fire Prevention Officer, advises extinguishing candles when leaving the room or going to sleep, keeping them away from anything flammable, or using battery-powered candles instead.