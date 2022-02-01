More facilities in Gravenhurst are ready to open, but town officials say protective measures will be put in place to keep everyone safe.

The Gravenhurst Centennial Centre, including the Graeme Murray Area and YMCA, are open to 50-percent capacity. Recreational programming will be done both in-person and virtually.

Meanwhile, the Gravenhurst Opera House will open to 50-percent capacity for meetings and ceremonies. Social gatherings are limited to 10 people or less.

Having the enhanced QR code will be required for entry for both buildings.

The Gravenhurst fire station and town halls are open to appointment only.

The Gravenhurst Public Library is sticking with curbside pickup only, but the plan is to fully reopen on Feb. 7.

Town officials say they will continue to follow what is being recommended by the provincial government, in coordination with what the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is suggesting.

Gravenhurst reopening some of its facilities follows Bracebridge and Huntsville doing the same last week.