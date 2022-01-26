Nearly $4 million is being invested by the federal government into Lakeland Networks to help expand its services.

The money will allow the company to bring high-speed internet to just over 1,000 homes in Severn Bridge, Vernon Shores, Melissa, Port Sydney, Golden Beach, Novar, Allensville, Centurion, Utterson, Bracebridge, and Ravenscliffe.

Dave Keith, Director of Business Development and Operations for Lakeland Networks, says the money will allow them to expand their fire and wireless internet programs.

“A lot of these areas, because of the way construction is done, wouldn’t be able to be built to or serviced from a cost perspective,” he explains. “In other words, we’d be at a loss building out to these homes.”

The investment from the government covers the majority of the cost associated with the expansion projects, Keith says.

He adds work is already underway and he expects the network expansion to be done later this year.

The money is coming to Lakeland through the feds’ Universal Broadband Fund’s Rapid Response Stream to help people living in rural and remote communities get connected to high-speed internet. The goal is to have 98-percent of Canadians have access to better internet by 2026.