A partnership between the Bracebridge OPP and the Town of Gravenhurst is being expanded thanks to a grant from the Ontario government.

The province is cutting a $50,000 cheque that will allow 60 outdoor bullet eyeball cameras to be installed at Gull Lake Rotary Park and along Muskoka Road. There are no cameras currently installed in the park or along the roadway.

It’s not specified where exactly along the road the cameras will be installed.

The funding is coming through the province’s Ontario Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) grant program. Nine other police services are receiving funding.

“CCTV surveillance cameras are an essential tool in helping police detect, prevent and deter criminal activity and keep Ontarians safe,” said Sylvia Jones, Ontario’s Solicitor General. “Tackling gun and gang violence requires all levels of government to work together. Ontario has stepped up to do its part, and we are pleased to support these locally-led initiatives to help stamp out violence in communities across the province.”

In Aug. 2021, derogatory graffiti was found spray-painted at the park.